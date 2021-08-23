Help needed

TWO groups which help vulnerable people in Goring are seeking volunteers.

One is the community centre’s transport office, which arranges lifts for people attending medical or dental appointments.

This will be relaunching next month after being on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. It needs volunteer administrators and drivers.

To volunteer, call Alan Matthews on (01491) 872043.

The other is The Hub at the Arcade, which arranges activities for the elderly and their carers as well as co-ordinating the village’s shared emergency helpline with Streatley.

Volunteers should call Claire Rhodes on (01491) 525637.