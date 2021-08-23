Trees quiz

A QUIZ on the different types of tree which can be spotted around Whitchurch has been launched by the village’s sustainability group.

It is open to children up to age 15 who can download a map and answer sheet from the village website and return it to the group for the chance to win a prize.

The group is also planning a tree festival to celebrate the village’s biodiversity.

To take part in the quiz, visit www.whitchurchon

thames.com