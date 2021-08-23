Monday, 23 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Gardeners required

A CHURCH in Sonning Common needs more volunteers for its gardening club. 

St Michael’s Church in Peppard Road is urging people to join the group, which meets on Tuesdays from 9.30am to 1.30pm. 

Volunteers do not need to stay for the whole time and refreshments are provided. 

The group restarted in April after more than a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

To volunteer or for more information, call  0118 972 3418.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33