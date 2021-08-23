Gardeners required

A CHURCH in Sonning Common needs more volunteers for its gardening club.

St Michael’s Church in Peppard Road is urging people to join the group, which meets on Tuesdays from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

Volunteers do not need to stay for the whole time and refreshments are provided.

The group restarted in April after more than a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To volunteer or for more information, call 0118 972 3418.