Young people have fun at week-long holiday scheme

A NEW children’s holiday scheme organised by Sonning Common Youth Club has been deemed a success.

So Co Staycay was held at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane from Monday to Friday last week and involved activities such as zorbing, dance lessons, slip and slide and an outdoor cinema. About 40 children aged 11 to 16 took part.

Sunny Smithers, the club leader, said: “Each day was a success — from the slip and slide, which went down like a storm, to the cinema night to the bubble football games. Parents said the children slept well each night after coming home. We had two young leaders aged 17 who are safeguard trained as they both aspire to be teachers.

“The main aim of the week was to get the young people out having fun, to get them off their phones and just enjoy life by participating in the physical events.

“We wanted them to try some new things, a new game or making new friends, which many did, and to build their confidence to try something they had never thought they could do before. Memories have been made that will last these young people their lifetimes and that’s what I think keeps us adults striving to create these opportunities for them. One boy said he didn’t want the week to end.”

The scheme was funded by Sonning Common Parish Council with a grant of £2,374 and the club hopes it can become an annual event.

Mrs Smithers said: “We were just so thrilled that everyone had fun and couldn’t wait to come again. We will be employing more staff next time as our 10-to-one ratio meant we could only have up to 40 children and we reached capacity each day so it was very popular. I have no doubt the council will approve us for an annual event as they are extremely pleased with the number of young people that benefited.”

Michael Cann, who chairs the council, said: “I couldn’t be there myself, which is a pity, but it was a great success.

“The feedback we’ve received from the club was really positive and the team did a great job. I’m really pleased and we’ll definitely consider our options with running it again next year.”