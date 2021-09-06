Cafe Scientifique Henley

CAFÉ Scientifique Henley presents “Breathing art and science into the environment” at 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 15 via Zoom.

“The real problem of humanity is that we have palaeolithic emotions; medieval institutions and God-like technology. And it is terrifically dangerous and it is now approaching a point of overall crisis.” — naturalist and philosopher

E O Wilson.

As we enter what is the fourth revolution or the “conceptual creative age” in an increasingly anthropogenic world, we must find an answer to our scientific and technological progress based on one of the best things which make us human: our stories and our ability to connect the dots between seemingly unrelated things.

In science we are bound by the natural laws, in art simply by our imaginations, but by joining the two, with an increasingly fragile natural world we can find the amazing innovations we need to address the most pressing problems of our modern age — the climate crisis.

Café Scientifique Henley is pleased to be supporting Henley’s Great Big Green Week with this interesting talk.

Jasmine Pradissitto is an award-winning British artist, academic, scientist, speaker and environmentalist based in London.

She has a PhD in physics from University College on the quantum behaviour of silicon in fibre optics and has studied art at Goldsmith’s and London Met.

Her critical practice spans painting and sculpture and she is the only artist licensed to use NOXTEKTM, a new sustainable material that absorbs nitrogen dioxide (NO2) pollution from the air. Pradissitto has exhibited worldwide.

For more information, visit www.pradissitto.com

You can log in using Zoom from 7pm for the talk at 7.30pm, followed by a break at 8.15pm and questions and answers at 8.30pm.

During the talk please mute your device and turn off your video so no background interference spoils the session.

To ask a question, please use the chat icon. We usually answer all questions in the order they are presented.

From 7pm to 7.30pm, you can leave mics and videos on if you wish to talk to the audience or someone specifically. At the end everyone will be unmuted so we can applaud.

To register, email

cafescihenley@gmail.com

If you wish to run a test logging in before September 13, then let us know when you register.

David Dickie