British Modern Military History Society

WE will be resuming our monthly talks at Woodcote village hall on Wednesday, September 8 at 7.30pm.

Our speaker will be Helen Fry with a talk called “MI9 escape and evasion in the Second World War”.

MI9, the British directorate of military intelligence section 9, was a department of the War Office from 1939 to 1945.

It was tasked with supporting available European Resistance networks and making use of them to assist Allied airmen shot down over Europe to return to Britain. MI9 infiltrated agents, usually by parachute, into occupied Europe.

These agents would link up with a Resistance cell and organise escape and evasion efforts in a particular area, usually after being notified by the Resistance of the presence of downed airmen.

The agents brought false papers, money and maps to assist the downed airmen.

The usual routes of escape were either south to Switzerland or to southern France and then over the Pyrenees to Spain and Portugal.

The group also facilitated the escapes of British prisoners of war, both out of the prison camps and out of occupied Europe.

It also communicated with British prisoners of war and sent them advice and equipment.

Members of MI9 included Airey Neave and Michael Bentine as well as Mary Liddell, one of the few women parachuted into enemy territory.

Helen will draw on declassified files and eyewitness testmonies from across Europe and America.

She has written and edited more than 25 books and because of her expertise in British intelligence in both world wars, she has been involved in a number of documentaries and also written extensively about the 10,000 Germans who fought for Britain in the Second World War.

For more imformation, check out our website, www.bmmhs.org

Pauline Garrett