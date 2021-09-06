EACH year, the president of the Henley Town & Visitors’ Regatta (currently me) organises a River Thames cruise on the New Orleans.

It’s an opportunity to get together with long-term T&V members and supporters, introduce new people to the event and hopefully raise a little money while we’re at it.

The cruise had been postponed, cancelled, rescheduled and postponed again thanks to the ever-changing situation with the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it finally took place on Friday, August 20. We knew some people would be away but we still had a really good turnout, including Henley Mayor Sarah Miller, so I’m glad we went ahead with it. The main entertainer for the evening was a local musician called Helen Wren (www.facebook.com/

Helenwrenmusic), who I first met at an open mic session in Henley.

I knew her American/country/rock style would suit the New Orleans perfectly.

I also had the idea of giving a Gillotts School student, Naia Charman-Vasquez, an opportunity to perform during boarding.

I first heard her sing when she was only 12 at the Gillotts summer concert during my Mayoral year.

I was so amazed by how good she was that I put her in touch with Laura Reineke, founder of Henley Music School, and she has been a student there ever since.

In my speech on board the New Orleans, I said: “Competitive rowing on the Henley Reach dates back to 1829 and the Town & Visitors’ Regatta was established shortly thereafter. Some of you will have attended this year’s regatta and will have seen a packed day of racing as teams signed up in droves to get back on the river.

“You will also have enjoyed an event that ran like clockwork despite the enormous challenges and persistent uncertainty faced this year.

“We all owe a huge debt of gratitude to the committee and all those who helped make the event what it was despite the sub-optimal weather conditions.

“Henley and rowing are inseparable soul mates and the Town & Visitors’ Regatta, completely open to the public, maintains that strong connection with the town and people of Henley but we still depend on fund-

raising and the generosity of our supporters. That’s all of you here tonight.

“Thank you so much for coming, I am delighted that we are finally able to get together again.

“The president’s cruise usually takes place before the regatta. This year, though, we can relax, enjoy the cruise and celebrate the hugely successful day we had and the job well done by all those involved.”

Glen Lambert

president