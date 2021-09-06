Monday, 06 September 2021

Green trust

THE annual meeting of the Sonning Common Millennium Green Trust will be held at the village hall on Thursday, September 30 at 7.30pm. 

If you would like to attend the meeting, email scomit1@outlook.com 

Meanwhile, the trust has started a Facebook page of the same name to provide residents with updates about the 15.8-acre wildlife sanctuary off Kennylands Road. 

