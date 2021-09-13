BONJOUR et bienvenue encore au Cercle Français.

Cercle Francais (Reading French Circle) is for those who are learning French or love France or are French nationals.

We meet on the fourth Friday of the month from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Church House, 59 Church Street, Caversham (at the corner of Church Street and School Lane — park in the Waitrose car park).

A welcome drink and coffee are included in the admission price of £3.50 per meeting.

We hope that you have not been too badly affected by covid-19 and the associated lockdowns.

Mary and Margaret stood down from the committee after many years’ service and Mike and Briony have joined Vivien in their places.

We have been working hard to get things going again and have some varied and interesting evenings lined up.

Regarding safe practice at Church House, we will be following the guidelines laid out in its risk assessment plan, which includes cleaning high usage areas before and after each meeting and restricting the number of people in the kitchen to a maximum of three.

There are hand sanitisers placed at the doors for everyone’s use on entering and exiting and Church House encourages the wearing of masks where possible.

We will space the chairs out as much as we can and have some separated further for those who wish to use them. There are QR codes for users of the NHS track and trace app and it is important that you sign in on entering the room in order to be informed if anyone becomes ill within 14 days of the meeting.

The forthcoming meetings are as follows (7.30pm):

September 24 — Trois îles françaises. Lilian Waites introduces the islands of Corsica, Guadeloupe and Reunion.

October 22 — L’Auvergne et ses volcans. Jocelyne Mandereau has chosen this national park as her subject.

November 26 — Grandeur et déclin d’un bourg breton Belle-Isle-en-Terre. Françoise Le Saux will chart events in this remarkable village.

January 28 — L’Académie française. John McKeane talks about the background and actualité of this (in)famous institution.

February 25 — Louis Braille. Mandy Johnson introduces the young French genius.

March 25 — La plume de ma tante. Celia Weber describes some weird and wonderful phrases found in teaching materials and phrase books for both French and Brits.

April 22 — Un quiz de pub. Test your general knowledge with a team pub quiz hosted by Carol Flett.

May 27 — La ville de Strasbourg. Sabine Martinez will talk about this interesting city.

June 24 — Voyages d’une Bretonne entre la France et l’Angleterre, avec covid et Brexit, en 2020 et 2021. Hélène Garçon will describe the Brexit-Covid travel obstacle course between France and the UK.

For more information, email readingcerclefrancais

@gmail.com

Vivien Chambers