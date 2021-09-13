WE are incredibly lucky to live in such a beautiful location with scenic countryside and amazing wildlife.

Many of us might hear the evening and night-time calls of different creatures, the most recognisable being the tawny owl.

We hear them very loudly and actively in the area around February, when they are starting to look for a mate.

Some people refer to the “twit twoo” of an owl. In fact, this is actually two different owls calling — the high-pitched “kee-wick” of the female tawny, which is responded to by the male’s long note of “twooooo”.

This dating ritual has kept many of us awake at night during early spring.

This is just one of the interesting facts that guests on the Goring Gap Wildlife Experiences’ owl walks over the last two summers have been learning.

We are really lucky to live in an area which has four different types of owl, all within a small radius.

While the short-eared owls and barn owls are a less common sight for most people, it has been delightful to show a number of local residents the families of little owls that nest and breed in Goring and Streatley, to help them learn more about the little owls we see and the tawny owls we hear and sometimes see too.

Steve Gozdz started Goring Gap Wildlife Walks in 2019. With a background in wildlife photography and a love of wildlife, most notably birds, his career move into providing guided walks was a natural step.

This has now broadened into experiences, hence the new name. We now offer guided wildlife spotting boat trips and even nature breaks. The more people understand about our local wildlife, the greater their interest.

A lot of people want to know how to protect it, how to create good habitats in their garden or on their land to allow wildlife to flourish, which is a great way to help those species we really want to see thrive.

Last year, Steve turned his woodwork skills to good use and began creating and installing custom handmade owl boxes.

He will first come and survey your garden or land and advise on the most appropriate box for the owl type you are likely to have frequenting your garden. In some cases, he has advised against buying one as the habitat just wasn’t right.

At the end of last year Steve began installing bat boxes for customers who have enjoyed seeing them in theirs garden and wanted to provide a safe haven for them.

For more information, visit www.ggwildlife

experiences.co.uk

Billie O’Connor