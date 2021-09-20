Eyot Centre Duke of Edinburgh Award

YES, it has been a busy year at the Eyot Centre for all the helpers that supervise the various Duke of Edinburgh’s Award levels.

Normally, we would have one practice expedition and one assessment expedition for all the groups completing their bronze level.

This year we needed three of each. Our silver groups were not able to do anything in 2020 so this year we had to put into place two practice expeditions and two assessments.

Our gold groups were also in action and we completed a canoe expedition and a walking expedition.

To date, for past year we have signed off eight gold awards, nine silvers and 26 bronzes.

Our new awards will be starting in October. If you are interested in joining us, please https://eyotdofe.

wordpress.com and sign up by September 30. Meanwhile, our pimary school sports events are also up and running again following the coronavirus lockdowns.

On Saturday, September 25, we have our first cross-country race of the season at Greys Court. All details are with the local schools.

Kevin Nutt, Eyot Centre DofE manager and primary school sports co-ordinator