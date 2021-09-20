Pangbourne Rotary Club

WHAT better way is there to start the new year than with a run in the Woodcote 10km, which will take place on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

The race will start at Woodcote village hall at 10.15am. We do hope that you will join us once more by taking part in this challenging race, affectionally known as “The Tough One”.

Registration opened on September 1. The cost of entry remains unchanged and full details of the course and event can be found at www.woodcote10k.org.uk The earlier you book, the lower your bib number.

Parkinson’s UK will again be the primary beneficiary with many more local deserving causes being supported too.

We would love to see you again and our team looks forward to welcoming you for what promises to be another great day.

Please feel free to spread the word to your family and friends.

Anyone interested in joining the club and to participate in our meetings and fundraising activities (assistance with marshalling at this event would be appreciated) please email membership@pangbourne

rotary.org.uk

For more information, visit www.pangbournerotary.

org.uk

Brian Davies