Henley Society

THE Michael Redley walking tour of the Charles Clements buildings in Henley quickly sold out.

A full house of 24 members, led in two groups by Michael and his son, Will, enjoyed an instructive, interesting afternoon, finishing with tea and cake in the Watercolour Café.

A second walk took place on September 7 for those on the waiting list.

On Thursday, September 23 at 7pm Alan Pontin will give a talk about Henley’s need for new housing and how it can be sympathetically achieved.

We have had the utmost difficulty in securing a venue for this talk, so reluctantly it will be held via Zoom.

If you would like a ticket, please email thehenley

society@btinternet.com with “Pontin ticket” as the title and you will be sent joining instructions a day or so before the talk. If you wish to ask Alan a question, please add that to your email so that the answer can be properly researched.

On October 19, Simon Spearing will give a talk called “The Kenton Theatre: the past, present, future and the ghost”.

Simon is the newly appointed general manager of the theatre and his talk will include his early thoughts on the future direction of the fourth oldest working theatre in the country. The talk will take place in the Pither Room at the Christchurch Centre in Reading Road at 7.30pm and will last about 45 minutes plus any questions.

Our drive for new members is continuing to be successful and this month we welcome Christine Wright, Kay Robertson, Anthea Hoskins, Sue Brosnan, Dianne Sharp, Domenic Bertelli, Muriel Quinsac, Nick and Sue Sharp and June Wood to the society. Our membership is now at a record level of 555.

The tree planting at Sheephouse Lane/Reading Road has proved very popular with members and we now have seven of the eight trees sponsored.

We have one remaining Linden and if you would like to attach your name, or that of a loved one, to the tree, then please call Catherine Notaras on 07474 095807 or email catnotaras@gmail.com

A date for your diary: on Wednesday, March 2 2022 an illustrated talk will be given by the Queen’s swan marker, David Barber. Full details will be announced shortly.

Oxfordshire County Council is asking us all to give our views on how the county’s household waste and recycling centres are run and used.

It seems that Oakley Wood, our local waste depot, could be under threat once again.

Please take time to add your views to the survey. The closure of Oakley Wood would mean further to travel to dispose of our waste, inevitably leading to more fly-tipping.

https://news.oxfordshire.

gov.uk/tell-us-what-you-think-of-countys-household-waste-and-recycling-centres

Geoff Luckett

chairman