Club switch

THE youth club in Sonning Common has changed one of the days it meets.

The club meets at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane on Wednesdays and now Thursdays instead of Tuesdays from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Pupils from years 6 to 11 can attend. Entry costs £1 per session.

For more information, email Sunny Smithers on sunny.clubsc@gmail.com