Results of Caversham Horticultural Society autumn show on September 11

VEGETABLES

Five tomatoes — Val Wing

Three potatoes, white —

Malcolm South

Three potatoes, coloured —

Malcolm South

Three onions, globe — Bill Ellison

Turee onions, flat — Not awarded

Seven shallots, over 1in in diameter — no entries

Nine shallots, under 1in in diameter — no entries

Three beetroot — Malcolm South

Three carrots — Caroline

Johnson

Six runner beans — Val Wing

Seven French beans — Bill Ellison

Two corn on the cob — Malcolm South

Truss of green tomatoes — Gwyneth Rowlands

Truss of cherry tomatoes — Elaine Rae

Two leeks — no entries

Two cucumbers — Malcolm South

Three courgettes — Malcolm South

Any other vegetable — Bill Ellison

Any four vegetables — Bill Ellison

Three kinds of vegetables used for salad — Malcolm South

Vase of culinary herbs — Gwyneth Rowlands

FRUIT

Three dessert apples — Bill Ellison

Three cooking apples — Paul Smith

Three pears — Malcolm South

Plate of three mixed fruit — no entries

Any other fruit — Caroline Johnson

Six soft fruit — Malcolm South

FLOWERS

Three blooms of large flowered (HT) roses — Caroline Johnson

Bowl of roses — Caroline Johnson

Rose bloom floating in a glass — Sally Ellis

Three blooms of dahlia, mixed varieties — Suzanne Hammond

Three blooms of dahlias, single variety — Jeff Gardner

One specimen bloom dahlia — Suzanne Hammond

Specimen stem, pelargonium — Caroline Johnson

Vase of annuals, single variety — Caroline Johnson

Vase of annuals, mixed varieties — Jeff Gardner

Three stems of cosmos —

S Herbert

One sunflower bloom — Paul Smith

Three stems of mixed fuchsias — Caroline Johnson

One specimen stem fuchsia — Caroline Johnson

Vase of any other kind of perennials (excluding previous classes) — Jane Brownlee

Six stems of foliage, at least 3varieties — Eileen Joyce

Fuchsia in a pot — Jeff Gardner

Foliage pot plant, under 6in pot — Sophie Smith

Flowering pot plant, under 6in pot — Malcolm South

Succulent or cacti — Liz Carson

NOVICE

Three runner beans — Sally Ellis

Three onions — no entries

Three tomatoes — Giles Rae

Any other kind of vegetable — Paul Smith

Two apples — Paul Smith

Any other kind of fruit — Paul Smith

Vase of mixed flowers —

D Hartrup

Vase of one kind of flower — Giles Rae

DOMESTIC

Jar of jam — Jane Brownlee

Jar of marmalade — Elaine Rae

Small bottle of fruit liqueur — Jane Brownlee

Two savoury pasties — no entries

Loaf of soda bread — Elaine Rae

Three strawberry tarts —

D Hartrup

Victoria sandwich — Elizabeth Acheson

Carrot cake with walnuts (recipe supplied) — No prize awarded

SPECIAL AWARDS

Longest runner bean — Lynne Bond

Ice-cream tub of home-produced compost — Julian Rae

Odd shaped vegetable — Paul Smith

Bob Turner Challenge Cup (over-60s only) — Malcolm South

Jean Sawyer Cup (vase of mixed garden flowers) — Malcolm South

HANDICRAFT

Colour photograph of My Garden — Caroline Johnson

Colour photograph of animal life — Francis Sergeant

Colour photograph of chimneys — Caroline Johnson

Item of knitting — Lynne Bond

Item of embroidery — Caroline Johnson

Painting in any medium — Jean Jackson

Handmade Christmas card —

D Hartrup

Item made from clay — Caroline Johnson

FLORAL ART

“Fireworks” using natural plant materials — Eileen Joyce

“Celebration” using natural plant materials — Eileen Joyce

“Foliage, grasses and seeds using natural plant materials — Eileen Joyce

“Seasonal table” petite size — Eileen Joyce

“Miniature” — Giles Rae

CHILDREN

Garden in a half seed tray — Maddie Heaven

Monster made from fruit or vegetables — Izzy Heaven

Vase of any kind of flowers — Maddie Heaven

Any kind of vegetable — no entries

Photo of you and your sunflower — Lucy Herbert

Cress growing in an unusual container — Shivani Wall

Drawing of you and your family — Herme Thackeray

Edible necklace — Lucy Herbert/Ezra Wall

Three chocolate crispie cakes — no entries

TROPHY WINNERS

Caversham Horticultural Society Silver Bowl for most points in show — Caroline Johnson

Jubilee Shield for most points in vegetables, fruit and flower sections — Malcolm South

Bert Goodson Trophy for best exhibit in show — Jean Jackson for her painting

Ford Silver Challenge Cup for most points in vegetables section — Malcolm South

Parsons Silver Challenge Cup for most points in fruit section — Malcolm South

Ted Tiffen Cup for most points in flowers section — Caroline Johnson

Balmore Cup for most points in novices section — Giles Rae

Whiskin Trophy for most points in domestic section — Elaine Rae

Handicraft cup for most points in handicraft section — Caroline Johnson

Devon Cup for most points in floral art section — Eileen Joyce

Children’s Cup for most points in children’s section — Maddie Heaven

Michael Howes Challenge Cup, class 67 — Malcolm South

Jean Sawyer Cup — Malcolm South

McCartney Cup for most points in novice and children’s sections — Giles Rae

Society Silver Challenge cup for most points in rose exhibits — Caroline Johnson

Voyle Cup for best exhibit in dahlias — Suzanne Hammond