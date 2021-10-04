Results of Caversham Horticultural Society autumn show on September 11

Wargrave Local History Society
VEGETABLES
Five tomatoes — Val Wing
Three potatoes, white —
Malcolm South
Three potatoes, coloured —
Malcolm South
Three onions, globe — Bill Ellison
Turee onions, flat — Not awarded
Seven shallots, over 1in in diameter — no entries
Nine shallots, under 1in in diameter — no entries
Three beetroot — Malcolm South
Three carrots — Caroline
Johnson
Six runner beans — Val Wing
Seven French beans — Bill Ellison
Two corn on the cob — Malcolm South
Truss of green tomatoes — Gwyneth Rowlands
Truss of cherry tomatoes — Elaine Rae
Two leeks — no entries
Two cucumbers — Malcolm South
Three courgettes — Malcolm South
Any other vegetable — Bill Ellison
Any four vegetables — Bill Ellison
Three kinds of vegetables used for salad — Malcolm South
Vase of culinary herbs — Gwyneth Rowlands
FRUIT
Three dessert apples — Bill Ellison
Three cooking apples — Paul Smith
Three pears — Malcolm South
Plate of three mixed fruit — no entries
Any other fruit — Caroline Johnson
Six soft fruit — Malcolm South
FLOWERS
Three blooms of large flowered (HT) roses — Caroline Johnson
Bowl of roses — Caroline Johnson
Rose bloom floating in a glass — Sally Ellis
Three blooms of dahlia, mixed varieties — Suzanne Hammond
Three blooms of dahlias, single variety — Jeff Gardner
One specimen bloom dahlia — Suzanne Hammond
Specimen stem, pelargonium — Caroline Johnson
Vase of annuals, single variety — Caroline Johnson
Vase of annuals, mixed varieties — Jeff Gardner
Three stems of cosmos —
S Herbert
One sunflower bloom — Paul Smith
Three stems of mixed fuchsias — Caroline Johnson
One specimen stem fuchsia — Caroline Johnson
Vase of any other kind of perennials (excluding previous classes) — Jane Brownlee
Six stems of foliage, at least 3varieties — Eileen Joyce
Fuchsia in a pot — Jeff Gardner
Foliage pot plant, under 6in pot — Sophie Smith
Flowering pot plant, under 6in pot — Malcolm South
Succulent or cacti — Liz Carson
NOVICE
Three runner beans — Sally Ellis
Three onions — no entries
Three tomatoes — Giles Rae
Any other kind of vegetable — Paul Smith
Two apples — Paul Smith
Any other kind of fruit — Paul Smith
Vase of mixed flowers —
D Hartrup
Vase of one kind of flower — Giles Rae
DOMESTIC
Jar of jam — Jane Brownlee
Jar of marmalade — Elaine Rae
Small bottle of fruit liqueur — Jane Brownlee
Two savoury pasties — no entries
Loaf of soda bread — Elaine Rae
Three strawberry tarts —
D Hartrup
Victoria sandwich — Elizabeth Acheson
Carrot cake with walnuts (recipe supplied) — No prize awarded
SPECIAL AWARDS
Longest runner bean — Lynne Bond
Ice-cream tub of home-produced compost — Julian Rae
Odd shaped vegetable — Paul Smith
Bob Turner Challenge Cup (over-60s only) — Malcolm South
Jean Sawyer Cup (vase of mixed garden flowers) — Malcolm South
HANDICRAFT
Colour photograph of My Garden — Caroline Johnson
Colour photograph of animal life — Francis Sergeant
Colour photograph of chimneys — Caroline Johnson
Item of knitting — Lynne Bond
Item of embroidery — Caroline Johnson
Painting in any medium — Jean Jackson
Handmade Christmas card —
D Hartrup
Item made from clay — Caroline Johnson
FLORAL ART
“Fireworks” using natural plant materials — Eileen Joyce
“Celebration” using natural plant materials — Eileen Joyce
“Foliage, grasses and seeds using natural plant materials — Eileen Joyce
“Seasonal table” petite size — Eileen Joyce
“Miniature” — Giles Rae
CHILDREN
Garden in a half seed tray — Maddie Heaven
Monster made from fruit or vegetables — Izzy Heaven
Vase of any kind of flowers — Maddie Heaven
Any kind of vegetable — no entries
Photo of you and your sunflower — Lucy Herbert
Cress growing in an unusual container — Shivani Wall
Drawing of you and your family — Herme Thackeray
Edible necklace — Lucy Herbert/Ezra Wall
Three chocolate crispie cakes — no entries
TROPHY WINNERS
Caversham Horticultural Society Silver Bowl for most points in show — Caroline Johnson
Jubilee Shield for most points in vegetables, fruit and flower sections — Malcolm South
Bert Goodson Trophy for best exhibit in show — Jean Jackson for her painting
Ford Silver Challenge Cup for most points in vegetables section — Malcolm South
Parsons Silver Challenge Cup for most points in fruit section — Malcolm South
Ted Tiffen Cup for most points in flowers section — Caroline Johnson
Balmore Cup for most points in novices section — Giles Rae
Whiskin Trophy for most points in domestic section — Elaine Rae
Handicraft cup for most points in handicraft section — Caroline Johnson
Devon Cup for most points in floral art section — Eileen Joyce
Children’s Cup for most points in children’s section — Maddie Heaven
Michael Howes Challenge Cup, class 67 — Malcolm South
Jean Sawyer Cup — Malcolm South
McCartney Cup for most points in novice and children’s sections — Giles Rae
Society Silver Challenge cup for most points in rose exhibits — Caroline Johnson
Voyle Cup for best exhibit in dahlias — Suzanne Hammond
