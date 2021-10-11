British Modern Military History Society

WE are now able to resume live meetings in Woodcote village hall.

On Wednesday, October 13 at 7.30pm, Gareth Glover will give a talk on “Waterloo: myths and the quest for the truth”.

Probably more has been written about the Battle of Waterloo than any other subject in history yet we actually still don’t understand it that well.

This has occurred because the story has been confused by national bias (with four nations involved, all claiming the glory of victory), myths and false accusations. Historians have also misread (wilfully or mistakenly) eyewitness statements and twisted them to make them agree with the “accepted” version of events.

From all of these various influences, a narrative of the battle has emerged, which became accepted and this traditional version has held sway for the best part of 190 years.

However, a major search of the archives across the world over the last decade has uncovered hundreds of previously unknown eyewitness accounts, which have caused us to question many aspects of the accepted story and re-evaluate those eyewitness statements we have known about for years.

After studying and publishing these newly discovered accounts for 15 years, Gareth discovered that so much of the traditional story was wrong that he decided the history of the battle needed completely rewriting and he published a highly acclaimed new history entitled Waterloo, Myth & Reality in 2014, ready for the 200th anniversary.

Since then, his research has continued and even more accounts have been unearthed and the story continues to be altered with each fresh discovery.

Gareth will bring the story right up to date, showing the true story of this great battle.

Please note that due to covid-19, we are likely to have a reduced number of places and also that the meeting may change to a Zoom talk at short notice.

For the latest information, please visit www.bmmhs.org

Pauline Garrett