FORTY members of the Eyot Centre/Duke of Edinburgh’s Award group were presented with their certificates.

Members of their families attended the ceremony at Henley town hall.

In total, 36 bronze, 10 silver and nine gold awards were presented.

Tom Crossland, an ultra-marathon runner from Gallowstree Common, gave a welcome speech and talked about his recent run around the UK, covering 75 marathons in 85 days.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award develops skills and confidence that will be invaluable in life after school. It gives young people the chance to make a difference to other people’s lives and they get recognition for undertaking activities they enjoy.

They become fitter and healthier, make new friends and have memories to last a lifetime.

​The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is available to young people between year 9 at school and 24 years old. It is purely voluntary and additional to school. Emphasis is placed on personal target setting and self-reliance with an individual programme of activities.

Our new awards are now open for registration and if anyone is interested in joining us, then please visit www.eyotcentre.co.uk/

duke-of-edinburgh

Kevin Nutt, manager