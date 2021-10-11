Monday, 11 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Eyot Centre / Duke of Edinburgh's Award

Eyot Centre / Duke of Edinburgh's Award

FORTY members of the Eyot Centre/Duke of Edinburgh’s Award group were presented with their certificates.

Members of their families attended the ceremony at Henley town hall.

In total, 36 bronze, 10 silver and nine gold awards were presented.

Tom Crossland, an ultra-marathon runner from Gallowstree Common, gave a welcome speech and talked about his recent run around the UK, covering 75 marathons in 85 days.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award develops skills and confidence that will be invaluable in life after school. It gives young people the chance to make a difference to other people’s lives and they get recognition for undertaking activities they enjoy.

They become fitter and healthier, make new friends and have memories to last a lifetime.

​The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is available to young people between year 9 at school and 24 years old. It is purely voluntary and additional to school. Emphasis is placed on personal target setting and self-reliance with an individual programme of activities.

Our new awards are now open for registration and if anyone is interested in joining us, then please visit www.eyotcentre.co.uk/
duke-of-edinburgh

Kevin Nutt, manager

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33