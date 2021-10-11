Monday, 11 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Reading and District Probus Club

READING and District Probus Club has restarted meetings following a break due to the lockdowns.

The club is now meeting at a new venue, the Club at Mapledurham.

Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month, when members meet for lunch.

The committee is working to arrange an interesting series of talks for the coming months.

Probus is a club for retired men and those nearing retirement, who enjoy a meal once a month in the congenial company of other retired men.

Lunch is usually followed by a talk on a variety of interesting subjects.

For more information, visit www.probusclub-reading.org.uk

New members are always welcome. If you are interested in joining, please call secretary David Laird on 0118 947 0709.

Alan Bradbury

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33