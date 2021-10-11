READING and District Probus Club has restarted meetings following a break due to the lockdowns.

The club is now meeting at a new venue, the Club at Mapledurham.

Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month, when members meet for lunch.

The committee is working to arrange an interesting series of talks for the coming months.

Probus is a club for retired men and those nearing retirement, who enjoy a meal once a month in the congenial company of other retired men.

Lunch is usually followed by a talk on a variety of interesting subjects.

For more information, visit www.probusclub-reading.org.uk

New members are always welcome. If you are interested in joining, please call secretary David Laird on 0118 947 0709.

Alan Bradbury