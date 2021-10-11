SAILING and boating enthusiasts living in Henley and surrounding areas may be interested in the Henley Offshore Group.

The group meets once a month from October to March for an evening of convivial chat, perhaps with a drink, and a talk by an invited speaker.

This organisation was started about 20 years ago by the tutor of the Royal Yachting Association navigation courses at The Henley College evening centre.

Since then, many famous people have come to talk on sailing and boating matters as well as their adventures afloat — Pete Goss, a round the world yachtsman, Tom Cunliffe, sailor, journalist and author, and Jimmy Cornell, sailor and adventurer, to name but a few.

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted our normal meetings but we had speakers by Zoom on three occasions over last winter.

These virtual meetings were very well received and kept the organisation running through the difficult times that are hopefully now behind us.

The Henley Offshore Group is now starting in-person meetings again at a spacious new venue, the Hobbs Bar at Henley Rugby Club in Marlow Road.

The first meeting is on Wednesday, October 13 (doors open at 7.30pm).

Ben Sutcliffe, marine surveyor, will give a light-hearted talk from 8pm about the importance of understanding your craft and of a marine survey.

Ben has more than 30 years’ experience, beginning as a boat builder.

He currently writes for the magazine Practical Boat Owner and Yachting Monthly and has a bi-monthly page in the Inland Waterways’ publication Towpath Talk.

Whether you own a boat or not, Ben is a most entertaining speaker with some eye-opening anecdotes.

Our following meeting will be on Wednesday, November 10 and will feature Iain Tolhurst, a local organic farmer who built his ocean-going yacht Nadia by the side of the Thames from trees felled by storms.

This also promises to be a fascinating talk.

The Henley Offshore Group is for all who are interested in sailing or boating in whatever form. You do not have to own a boat to enjoy our meetings.

For more information, visit www.henleyoffshore.org

Roger Bonnett