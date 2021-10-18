Henley and District Philatelic Society

THE Henley & District Philatelic Society is meeting again.

In some respects, the pandemic had little effect on the hobby. Collectors could still buy from eBay, auctions went online and philatelists could continue to build up their collections.

Anecdotally, the hobby gained a few new enthusiasts, deprived of their usual social pastimes.

But the hobby is not just sticking stamps in an album at home. For many of us, it is the pleasure of sharing our collections with other enthusiasts and presenting our displays at club meetings in village halls and other venues.

This was knocked for six by covid. As the lockdowns intensified, clubs began to investigate means of keeping their memberships involved.

At first, we tried sharing displays by email. It was a start but it did not foster the camaraderie of face-to-face meetings.

Like the rest of the world, we soon discovered Zoom and members were once again able to see each other and to show each other their treasures.

It took a couple of months of getting used to Zoom, unmuting, switching on video and, mirabile dictu, learning how to use PowerPoint. Who says there is no silver lining?

Very soon, the majority of Henley’s members were back together again, albeit virtually.

As a bonus, it was realised that visiting speakers could now show their displays without making a lengthy car journey.

It can probably be said that Zoom held the club together, evidenced by the fact that attendance at the first resumed physical meeting in September was about the same as before lockdown.

The club normally begins its meeting season with an evening devoted to “Recent acquisitions”.

This topic usefully illustrated the range of subjects that philately can cover: Austrian postmarks in the Ottoman Empire, themes including Halley’s Comet and spices, a postcard from Capri written by Gracie Fields and the happy discovery by a member that a stamp in his collection, thought to be worth a few pence, had a malformed letter S, which increased its value several hundredfold.

For the second meeting, members were invited to display items with the theme “brown”.

Plenty of Penny Reds were displayed (officially catalogued as brown or red-brown), featuring the young Queen Victoria. The reason for the change of colour from the original Penny Black was given: it made the postmark cancellation more obvious and deterred thrifty Victorians from erasing the postmark in order to reuse the stamp.

Several members exercised their customary lateral thinking and presented exhibits devoted to brown (sepia) postcards, or to persons named Brown, such as William Brown, father of the Argentine navy, “Capability” Brown, of gardening fame, and John Brown, personal attendant to Queen Victoria.

Young Victoria to John Brown — full circle, really.

Henley stamp club’s members have eclectic interests, covering the whole world and most philatelic disciplines. They are a friendly bunch, serious-minded in their own pursuits, but always keen to see others’ efforts and to offer advice and guidance. They meet twice a month in Bix.

For more information, visit www.henleyphilatelic.org.uk

Ian L King, chairman