Garden clubs

BENSON Gardening Club will host a talk by Martin Cook, a Chelsea Flower Show gold medal winner and stone carver, at the Millstream Centre on November 4 at 7.45pm.

For more information, visit https://bensongardeningclub.weebly.com
club.weebly.com

Watlington Gardening Club will host a talk by Victoria Longue about the highs and lows of growing vegetables at the sports pavilion in Shirburn Road on Wednesday, November 3 from 7.45pm. 

