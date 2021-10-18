Garden clubs

BENSON Gardening Club will host a talk by Martin Cook, a Chelsea Flower Show gold medal winner and stone carver, at the Millstream Centre on November 4 at 7.45pm.

For more information, visit https://bensongardening

club.weebly.com

Watlington Gardening Club will host a talk by Victoria Longue about the highs and lows of growing vegetables at the sports pavilion in Shirburn Road on Wednesday, November 3 from 7.45pm.