Pupils can learn and have fun outdoors thanks to school’s £55,000 canopy
A NEW canopy has been erected at Sonning Common ... [more]
Monday, 18 October 2021
THE youth club in Sonning Common is to hold a cake sale in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
This will take palce at the village hall in Wood Lane on Thursday, October 28 from 10am to 12pm.
Children at the club, which meets at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School, will be baking the cakes themselves.
