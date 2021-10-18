Monday, 18 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cake sale

THE youth club in Sonning Common is to hold a cake sale in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

This will take palce at the village hall in Wood Lane on Thursday, October 28 from 10am to 12pm.

Children at the club, which meets at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School, will be baking the cakes themselves.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33