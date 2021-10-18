Monday, 18 October 2021

Word play

A HOUSING association is offering free workshops from today (Friday) to learn poetry, prose and music.

Soha, which has homes in the Henley area, hopes the six months of in-person and online sessions will create a greater sense of community.

The sessions, called Playing with Words, will be led by Kevin Campbell, of the KCD Collective. At the end of the course in July there will be a performance to celebrate Soha’s 25th anniversary.

For more information, call 08000 141545 or email communications@soha.co.uk

