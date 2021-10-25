Inner Wheel Henley

PEOPLE ask what is Inner Wheel? The answer is it is the largest voluntary women’s service organisation in the world, made up of women who give service while enjoying friendship.

Our well-attended meeting in October was held at the Milestone Centre in Emmer Green, when we listened to an informative and interesting talk given by Fred McCrindle OBE.

He talked about dementia and Alzeimer’s so that we all gained a great insight into this widespread disease and the consequences.

We were shocked by the statistics.

While enjoying coffee and cake, we discussed our programe for the month ahead and the many and varied events taking place.

A visit to the Milestone Musuem in Basingstoke is being arranged.

There will also be the customary district rally for the incoming president. This year it is taking place at Stokenchurch with a church service and lunch.

Later in the month there is to be a business meeting at Benson where a lunch will follow the district business.

Both these events will be well attended by Caversham members.

The most important event, however, is our friendship lunch to be held at Mapledurham Hall in Trench Green.

We will have a talk on Hollywood and films.

This is our main fundraising event of the year for president Katy’s chosen charity, the Ways and Means Trust.

Visitors will be served a finger buffet and friendship will be evident — truly Inner Wheel in action.

Anne Long