AFTER a long break, the History of Reading Society resumed its “in-person” series of monthly talks in September.

The topic was the history of inns and brewing in the town, which was followed by the launch of a new book, Abbot Cook to Zerodegrees: an A to Z of Reading’s Pubs and Breweries.

The book was written by three members of the society, John Dearing, David Cliffe, and Evelyn Williams, and the society has paid for its publication.

It took several years to put together and the three authors explained how it came into being and their parts in the research.

There is an alphabetical section on the pubs followed by an alphabetical section on the breweries, about 500 institutions in all.

Use has been made of old records to make the book as comprehensive as possible, which means that many of the 500 pubs are no longer in existence.

The “Abbot Cook” of the title is the first pub in the book, although the name has since been changed to the Hope and Bear.

Older Reading residents will remember it as the Jack of Both Sides.

The Zerodegrees restaurant and microbrewery, the last pub in the book, is happily still with us. It was here that the society held a launch party — the ideal venue as it is both a pub and a brewery.

Included within the book’s 334 pages are town centre maps, showing the location of the inns along the streets. There have been at least 33 pubs in Friar Street alone over the years.

And there is an index of subjects and the names of all the innkeepers and brewers mentioned in the text. The book costs £12 and is available from the Reading Museum shop and from Fourbears Books in Prospect Street, Caversham.

There will also be copies for sale at the society’s next meeting on Wednesday, November 17 when David Cliffe will be speaking on the cinemas of Reading.

Meetings are held on Wednesday evenings in the Abbey Baptist Church in Abbey Square (behind the central library), starting at 7.30pm. Visitors are welcome but will be asked for a modest admission fee of £2.

David Cliffe