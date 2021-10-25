Henley and District Talking Newspaper Association

I THINK it is probably sufficient to say that the past 18 months or so have been very trying, not only for us all individually but for the Talking Newspaper as well.

It has been the first time in 39 years that we have not been able to send out recordings to our listeners.

However, I am pleased to report that, in spite of everything, we have come out of this period in pretty good shape.

Having spoken to a number of other Talking Newspapers in Oxfordshire and elsewhere, we seem to have fared well in comparison.

Our volunteer numbers have not dropped, our equipment is working well and our finances are in a healthy state as well.

So I would like to say a lot of thank-yous.

Starting with our committee, who have met on a few occasions by Zoom, when we have been able to keep everything going on an even keel.

To our readers, thank you for your patience and for sticking with us over this period and for being so flexible with all the locking and unlocking, social distancing, mask wearing, disinfecting etc.

I would also like to say thank you to the Townlands Memorial Hospital, and Steph Greenwood in particular, who has helped us a lot with arrangements for getting into and out of the building at various stages and for making the Maurice Tate Room available to us as and when required.

The Henley Standard was also very helpful and flexible in continuing to provide us with early copies of the paper during lockdown.

For many months, someone clad in a mask and gloves would meet me at the side door with the paper, which they would pop into a bag so we would be socially distanced. So a big thank-you to them all as well.

Thank you also to The Henley College where the reception ladies have been so helpful in arranging for the returned wallets to be available each week for collection throughout the pandemic. It has been a pleasure dealing with them all through this difficult time. They are always very cheerful and chatty.

So it has been a very difficult time but we are now settling back into our old routine.

Thank you to everyone involved and let’s keep our fingers crossed that we don’t have to endure such a trying time again, not only as a charity but as individuals and as a country ever again.

Finally, I would like to say a huge thank-you to my dear wife, Liz. She has never been a reader but willingly and gamely stood in to read without question for 29 consecutive weeks at home during the pandemic.

Without her help, we would not have been able to continue sending out our recordings during this time.

The charity is looking for some new readers. It’s not a huge commitment with each reader being asked to read once every two or three months, allowing for dates they cannot make.

For more information on how to be involved as a volunteer, please call the chairman, Richard Hodgkin, on (01491) 573192 or email hodgkin3@waitrose.com and he will be very happy to explain the service further.

Richard Hodgkin

chairman