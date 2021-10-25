Third social

Clubs asked by council to look after sports pavilion
THE football and cricket clubs in Watlington have ... [more]
Monday, 25 October 2021
A NEW social group created for residents who work from home in Sonning Common will hold its third meeting at the Butcher’s Arms pub in Blounts Court Road on Wednesday, November 3 at 12.30pm.
The group is for those who miss the social aspect of working in an office or who just want to meet new people.
For more information, join the Facebook group “Lunchtime WFH Social”.
25 October 2021
