Members unhappy with club operation

MEMBERS of Phyllis Court Club in Henley are unhappy with the way it is being run.

They claim that standards at the private club, off Marlow Road, have “deteriorated” but the management refuses to acknowledge this.

More than 100 members have raised concerns about the decision-making of the club’s council and chief executive, saying they should focus on improving the quality of services and facilities.

In a document seen by the Henley Standard, members complain about losing access to parts of the club, the closure of the Orangery dining room and the relocation of all the interest groups to the club’s pavilion. They also complain about “wholesale changes” having been made without consultation of the membership.

One says: “The membership is clearly not happy with the direction in which our club is being taken and the many changes that have taken place over the past 18 months.

“To that end, we want our club back to how it was — a club of which we can be proud.”

The criticism comes after the club had to scrap a “reciprocal arrangement” with Henley Golf Club to share facilities after members complained.

Both clubs hoped that by increasing their offering they would be able to attract new members to safeguard their futures.

But almost 300 Phyllis Court Club members declared their support for a special meeting to stop it from going ahead.

Following this, members Duncan McClure Fisher, Tony Cotterill, Carel Baker and Ian Carlton invited comments about the direction of the club before compiling the document.

An open meeting was scheduled for Monday last week but this was postponed due to a rise in coronavirus cases locally so it has been rescheduled for November 15.

Mr McClure Fisher, who lives in Harpsden and has been a member of the club since 2006, said: “The meeting is an opportunity for the council and the management to tell members what their plans are for the next few years. It is also an opportunity for members to raise any questions.

“The council would have seen our document and what we have done has been to focus the members’ comments, which is a good thing. Some are small things and there are some that need improving but I do think most can be sorted out.

“I didn’t agree with the golf club arrangement and I pushed for that to stop. It didn’t really stack up as reciprocal arrangements tend not to be used by those people living locally. I use reciprocal arrangements quite a lot. I have stayed in a reciprocal club in New York and next week I am going to one in Nairobi.

“There are other issues which we hope to see something positive come out of. What we have created is an opportunity for members to air their views.

“Running a club is hard and what we want to do is help. Rather than lots of members bombarding the council or having the manager reply to every single email, we as a group are trying to help.”

Mr Cotterill, who lives in Henley and has been a member of the club since 2017, said: “The views in that document are quite varied and, in some cases, I wouldn’t necessarily associate myself with those comments.

“However, what we set out to do was to act as a members’ forum and to gather, collate and feed back to the council so from that perspective it is positive.

The council has done some amazing things during the lockdowns and managed the communication with members extremely well but covid has created quite a vacuum in the club as the way it has been run for the last 18 months has been very different from the way members have been used to.”

Club chairman Stan Ainsley said: “We have got 3,500 members and we listen to all of them and their points of view.

“I hold chairman surgeries where they can talk to me and a fellow council member and we have feedback forms as well as two meetings a year.

“A number of members have got together and have raised quite a few questions and, in response, we have posted answers to 200 questions on our internal website. We see it as part of a normal relationship with members where they get to share their point of view.

“There no doubt about it, there were a lot of people upset by the arrangement with the golf club and we recognise that we got it wrong.

“But we have also been hit by staff shortages. We have had to close the kitchen on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday evenings but we are going to have this sorted hopefully by Monday and are beginning to see the shoots of recovery.

“The document says to me that we are not delivering the high standards that we are known for but with our members we are very transparent and we have focused very hard on staff recruitment to improve those standards.”