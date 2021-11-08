AT the next meeting of the Henley Offshore Group, Iain Tolhurst will recount the remarkable story of how he built his ocean-going yacht Naida by the side of the River Thames from trees felled by the Great Storm of 1987.

The pinky ketch took him 12 years to complete before her launch on the river at Pangbourne.

From there, Naida was sailed down to London and onwards to Tresco on the Isles of Scilly for her maiden voyage.

Iain is a well-known organic farmer who lives on the Hardwick Estate at Whitchurch and his talk promises to be fascinating.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 10 in the Hobbs Bar at Henley Rugby Club in Marlow Road.

The Henley Offshore Group is for all who are interested in sailing or boating in whatever form. You do not have to own a boat to enjoy our meetings, which take place once a month from October to March.

This organisation was started about 20 years ago by the tutor of the Royal Yachting Association navigation courses at The Henley College evening centre.

For more information, visit www.henleyoffshore.org

Roger Bonnett