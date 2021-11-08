CAFÉ Scientifique Henley presents “Colliding black holes and neutron stars: detecting gravitational waves” on Wednesday, November 17 at 7.30pm (via Zoom).

Gravitational waves are ripples in the fabric of spacetime which travel at the speed of light.

Merging black holes and neutron stars are some of the best sources of detectable gravitational waves here on Earth.

To date, more than 50 gravitational wave signals have been detected.

These observations are transforming our understanding of the universe.

Laura Nuttall is a UK Research and Innovation future leaders fellow and a reader of astrophysics at the University of Portsmouth.

She has been researching gravitational waves in the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory scientific collaboration for more than a decade.

You can log in using Zoom from 7.15pm for the talk at 7.30pm, followed by a break at 8.15pm and questions and answers at 8.30pm.

During the talk please mute your device and turn off your video so no background interference spoils the session.

To ask a question, please use the chat icon. We usually answer all questions in the order they are presented.

From 6.45pm to 7.15pm you can leave mics and videos on if you wish to talk to the audience or someone specifically.

At the end everyone will be unmuted so we can applaud. To register, email

cafescihenley@gmail.com

If you wish to run a test logging in before November 17, then let us know when you register.

