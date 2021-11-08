THE first talk to the Henley Archaeological and Historical Group held live since the pandemic was given at King’s Arms Barn on October 12 by Dr Michael Redley.

His subject was “At the centre of the world: Henley and the Olympic Games 1908”.

Henley Royal Regatta, first held in 1839, has led to the name of the town being synonymous with rowing.

That it was a small town of ordinary people who had their own opinions and interests about the regatta was often lost sight of.

As it developed over the 19th century, the regatta grew away from the town which had first introduced it as a way of drumming up trade.

The event was initially highly exclusive, with manual-labourer crews barred, although later this ban was lifted and international crews also began to take part.

By the end of the century, the town council, with a strong sense of social responsibility, believed the town should attract industry and better rail connections.

A contrary view was taken by William Anker Simmons, a leading Conservative on the town council, who felt Henley should focus on attracting “the pleasure seeker” — both leisured people and urban commuters looking for recreation — to settle in the town.

The regatta was central to Simmons’s vision. A rower himself, he encouraged Leander Club to establish its upriver headquarters at Henley in 1896.

He also seized the opportunity to attract the rowing events of the 1908 Olympics to the regatta course rather than the Putney to Mortlake Boat Race course, which was initially preferred.

The sun shone and it was a successful event with Britons winning every gold medal. But the final party — a great water carnival which probably attracted more visitors than had come to the regatta — was paid for by an American champagne millionaire and held not in Henley but down the river at Bourne End.

Tony Lynch