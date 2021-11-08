MANY people have recently had the disconcerting experience of seeing their energy supplier go out of business. It sounds pretty drastic, but the situation isn’t as bad as it seems. If you are one of those affected, remember that the gas or electricity supply itself won’t be interrupted, so don’t be concerned about that.

Ofgem, the industry regulator, will automatically move you to a new supplier. This usually takes a few weeks.

Wait for your new supplier to contact you. They will explain what will happen with your new account.

But contact the new supplier yourself if you haven’t heard from them within two weeks. If you’re not sure who your new supplier is, you can check on the Citizens Advice website.

While you’re waiting to hear from the new supplier, it’s a good idea to take meter readings (and a photo of them) as these might prove useful later.

Make a note of your account balance, too. Keep any old bills you have as these can help prove your payment history and credit balance or debt.

If you aren’t happy with your new supplier or tariff, you can switch suppliers. Look at “switch energy supplier” on our website or call the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133.

Many people are seeing their energy bills increase significantly. If you are one of them and worried about being able to meet these higher energy payments, please call our Adviceline on 0808 278 7907.

Citizens Advice has slightly different advice for small businesses whose energy suppliers have gone out of business.

For more information, visit

www.citizensadvice.org.uk

Darius Halpern