Lions launch winter fuel poverty appeal

BETTER-OFF pensioners are being asked to give up their winter fuel allowance to help people in need.

Henley Lions Club has launched its sixth annual fundraising campaign to help local people who are struggling to pay their energy bills.

It says that rising fuel prices will cause more families to struggle this year.

The club works with Henley Citizens Advice, which helps people in debt, and the Nomad youth and community project, which helps families in need.

Anyone over 66 in receipt of a state pension receives between £100 and £300 in November or December to go towards fuel payments.

The amount is based on the number of people at the property and if any of them are aged over 80. The payment is not means tested.

Ian Tritton, a member of the Lions, said: “We are all aware of the rising cost of gas and electricity adding to the pressure on many household incomes to keep the home warm and enjoy hot food.

“Henley is no exception when it comes to families and individuals struggling to make ends meet.

“Without this support many families would have spent a cold winter worrying how to pay their utility bills. We dread to think of what sort of winter the people we have helped would have suffered without the donations made to this fund.”

Since the appeal

started the Lions have helped 116 families and individuals.

In 2019, about £5,500 was donated and in 2018 the total was £6,500.

Citizens Advice and youth and community project Nomad identify beneficiaries and payment is made direct to the client’s utility account.

All the money donated goes towards the cost of heating, lighting and cooking only and payments are made direct to their fuel supplier.

People in fuel poverty are defined as those whose energy bills are greater than 10 per cent of the net family income.

Any money that is not claimed this year will be held on to and given to families in future years.

To donate all or part of your fuel allowance, visit www.henleylions.org.uk

For information on how to pay by cheque or bank transfer, call 0345 833 7387 or email donate@

henleylions.org.uk