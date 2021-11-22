REFRESHED by a long break imposed by covid, the Henley & District Philatelic Society continued its meetings in October.

The first meeting was devoted to “My favourite postcard”.

Postcards are in their own right a discipline of philately, just like postage stamps.

Picture postcards can be admired for the views they portray but the written messages can also provide material for collectors of postal history.

In addition, the postmarks are another field of study. Very often collectors seek geographically themed cards, such as “The Thames”, and this meeting was no exception.

Readers may be amused by the above postcard which depicted the difficulty of parking in Henley in 1887. Plus ça change.

Philately has close links with geography and history, as evidenced by October’s second meeting, with the subject “Early Albanian postage stamps”.

This enigmatic country gained independence from the battleground of the First World War. During the Second World War it was successively occupied by the Italians and the Germans.

The end of that war ushered in 40 years of communist rule.

To a greater or lesser extent, these external influences are reflected in Albania’s stamps. To the casual observer, Albania’s stamps give no clue as to their origin as the country’s name in Albanian is Shqipëri (“Land of the Eagles”).

The postal system was not developed until well after 1900 and was run mostly by occupying or foreign forces.

Stamps from that era were often “overprints” that had been issued elsewhere and were cobbled together for use in Albania.

One of the earliest of the first republic is the 50 qint stamp of the 1925 airmail issue.

Albania’s only king and Europe’s only Muslim king, King Zog, was remembered in 2008 on the 80th anniversary of his coronation.

And did you know that Norman Wisdom’s films were a great favourite in Albania, earning him an appearance on a stamp in 2015?

Ian L King, chairman