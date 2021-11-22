THE Henley Educational Trust is delighted to announce that £1,000 from the Mary Clark Award has been granted to Henley Music School to support the purchase of violins.

This will enable the school to provide whole class violin lessons in four Henley primary schools in line with the Government’s policy that music lessons in school must be on a whole class basis.

In addition, a grant of £250 has been given to support the Henley Music School bursary scheme, which enables all pupils of whatever means to learn a musical instrument.

The Mary Clark Award was created in 2005 in memory of a long-serving and much-respected clerk to the trust.

The fund of £5,000 was donated by her husband and family and the net income from the investment of the money is used to provide an annual award for music education.

Music school founder and principal Laura Reineke said: “We are really excited to have been able to begin violin lessons in primary schools and to see the joy it brings so many children.

“For some it is the first time they have picked up a musical instrument and I hope it will be the beginning of a real love for music shared by them all.

“It is absolutely fabulous to see a whole class learning music together and produce such an amazing sound.

“Being able to provide enough violins now means everyone can have a go at the same time.

“Thank you so much to the Henley Educational Trust for the support. You have really made a difference.”

Amanda Heath, who chairs the trust, said: “I know from experience the power of music lessons to inspire and motivate children. I am really pleased that the trust is able to provide some of the necessary funding.

“I am sure Mary Clark and her family would be proud to be involved in this project.” The Henley Educational Trust has helped the young people of Henley with their educational needs over many years.

It provides grants in three specific ways as follows:

• To individual pupils in need for a variety of educational purposes including musical tuition, school uniform, school trips and sporting activities.

• To state schools in the Henley area and to The Henley College to help support the education of their pupils, for example, by renewing reading books or providing laptops.

• To clubs and groups working with young people from Henley and to the Henley Partnership of Schools to enable cross-school initiatives such as providing access to counselling services.

For more information about how to apply for a grant, please visit www.henley

educationaltrust.com

Henley Music School is a charity that provides all forms of music education to anyone regardless of age, ability, background or means.

All pupils have free loan of an instrument and bursaries of up to 100 per cent of fees are available.

For more information, please call Laura Reineke on 07989 396210 or email henleymusicschool@gmail.

com

Debbie Wermann