British Modern Military History Society

TO mark its 40th anniversary next year, the British Modern Military History Society is compiling a book of memories and stories of those who served in the Falklands War.

The stories can be of any role in any of the services, civilians, Falkland Islanders, those based in the UK or the families of those who served. We would also be interested in stories from the Argentinian perspective.

All profits will go to the charity Blind Veterans UK, as with our two previous Glimpses of War volumes, published this year.

If you have a story to tell, whether a short anecdote or a longer piece, please email andy.cockeram@bmmhs.org

The society meets twice monthly and holds meetings at Woodcote village hall.

For more information, visit www.bmmhs.org

Andy Cockeram

