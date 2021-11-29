Yuletide talk

TIM HEALEY will give a talk called “A 17th century Christmas” at a meeting of the Henley Archaeological and Historical Group at King’s Arms Barn on Tuesday, December 7 at 7.45pm.

This will be an “entertaining romp” through Yuletide celebrations at the time of the Civil War and Restoration, including wassailing rites, frost fairs, Twelfth Night customs and the Puritan backlash against Christmas itself.

For more information, visit https://hahg.org.uk