Monday, 29 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Yuletide talk

TIM HEALEY will give a talk called “A 17th century Christmas” at a meeting of the Henley Archaeological and Historical Group at King’s Arms Barn on Tuesday, December 7 at 7.45pm.

This will be an “entertaining romp” through Yuletide celebrations at the time of the Civil War and Restoration, including wassailing rites, frost fairs, Twelfth Night customs and the Puritan backlash against Christmas itself.

For more information, visit https://hahg.org.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33