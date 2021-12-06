Henley Society

THE October meeting was attended by 55 members and guests.

The talk was given by Simon Spearing, new manager of the Kenton Theatre, and was very interesting.

This was followed by wine and nibbles generously sponsored by Tesco Henley.

An update on our projects:

The contract for the refurbishment of the Greys Road car park lavatories has been placed by South Oxfordshire District Council and we await a start date. Sadly, there are material shortages in the building industry and we might need to be patient.

Henley Town Council has placed the order for the refurbishment of the Phillimore fountain in Hart Street, which we are part-financing. We await a start date from the contractor.

The solar compactor bin trial, which we are financing, is in hand but again a start date is awaited from the town council.

Our membership growth continues and this month we welcome Gillian Busby, Professor Simon and Dr Rebecca Chandler-Wilde, Chris Howard, Catherine Haveron and Rob Hayward. This brings our membership total to 572.

We have plans for more talks and events and these will be confirmed in due course.

Wednesday, March 2

David Barber, the Queen’s swan marker, will give an illustrated talk about the health of our swan population and what we can do to help.

Venue and ticket price details to be announced.

Tuesday, April 12

Trip to view the Commandant’s Parade at Sandhurst. Full details in due course.

Sunday, August 7

“Music on the lawn” — Our 60th anniversary main event.

For more information, visit www.thehenleysociety.org

Geoff Luckett

chairman