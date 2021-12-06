Monday, 06 December 2021

Youth club staff crisis

THE youth club in Sonning Common was closed last week due to staff shortages.

The club, which meets at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane, cancelled its normal sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

The parish council is currently looking for two new members of staff, one permanent and one to cover for maternity leave.

Parish clerk Philip Collings told a meeting last month that the council was struggling to find people for the positions. 

• Members of the club decorated the council’s Christmas tree outside the village hall on Wednesday. 

