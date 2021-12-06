Monday, 06 December 2021

No more aid

No more aid

A CORONAVIRUS support group has shut down.

Henley Mutual Aid was created in March last year by residents to help others during the pandemic but has decided to stop as requests have stoppped.

The website and volunteer data has been deleted but a Facebook page and the email henleyc19aid@gmail.com remain active in case they are needed in the future.

All remaining funds raised by the group will be donated to youth and community project Nomad and Riverside Counselling.

