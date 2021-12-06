THE next meeting of the Henley Offshore Group will be held at Henley Rugby Club on December 8.

Our speaker is Philip Allan, a distinguished naval historian, and his talk is called “The wooden world”.

This will be about the Royal Navy in the 18th century, covering the ships, the men and life below decks.

Among other topics will be Joseph Harrison and the longitude problem and James Lin’s cure for scurvy. Philip is a writer on the Royal Navy around Nelson’s time. He has had many books published, both fiction and historical.

A longstanding member of the Society for Nautical Research, he is also a keen sailor and writes for the US Naval Institute’s magazine Naval History.

He lives in Hertfordshire with his wife and two teenage daughters.

We hope you are able to join us for the evening. The room is large and we ask that everyone attending has been double vaccinated.

If you think the meeting will interest a friend why not ask them along as well? There is no charge for guests.

For more information, visit henleyoffshore.org

Roger Bonnett