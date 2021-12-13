Cafe Scientifique Henley

FOR its 100th event on Wednesday, December 15 (7.30pm), Café Scientifique Henley presents “What makes a scientist?”

Professor Richard Fortey, a leading scientist and writer from Henley, will be in discussion with Dick Way, man of the river and second-hand books, about his latest book, A Curious Boy.

This will show that his restless curiosity and enthusiasm for the natural world was fundamental in his

success.

There will be lots of adventures and misadventures to be recalled within a special and unforgettable life.

Prof Fortey is a Natural History Museum palaeontologist and fellow of the Royal Society as well as being president of the Fungus Survey of Oxfordshire.

This milestone event has encouraged us to introduce talks run in a hybrid manner, i.e. in person and online.

There will be a limited audience at Henley Hockey Club, all vaccinated (including the booster jab) and all dutifully taking a lateral flow test on the day.

Anyone can register in the normal way for a Zoom event and about a quarter will be invited to attend in person.

If all goes well then we will introduce more hybrid events in 2022, depending on covid developments, and we will rotate the live attendance accordingly.

For this meeting, you can log in from 7.15pm for the talk at 7.30pm.

During the talk please mute your device and turn off your video so no background interference spoils the session. To ask a question, please use the chat icon. We usually answer all questions in the order they are presented.

At the end everyone will be unmuted so we can applaud.

To register, email

cafescihenley@gmail.com

David Dickie