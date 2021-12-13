WE are carefully moving on and organising covid-safe meetings, outings and fund-raising events. We have recently been on walking treasure hunts in Dorchester-on-Thames and discovered the beauty of South Stoke.

We enjoyed pub and barbecue lunches and raised money to support Cowshed, the crisis charity that provides clothing and other items for individuals and families in Berkshire experiencing hardship.

We are also sewing, knitting and crafting for them.

The biannual Reading Art Fair took place at Leighton Park School over the last weekend of October.

This was our fundraising event for the Royal Berkshire Hospital’s staff wellbeing centre in Reading.

Many months of planning by the Rotary and Inner Wheel Clubs of Reading Maiden Erlegh paid off as there were more than 350 exhibits and the event was well supported.

Inner Wheel ladies prepared appetising canapés which were served at a preview evening and ran the café over the weekend, serving home-made sandwiches and cakes.

An enjoyable weekend was had by all.

We enjoyed the Shinfield Players’ recent production of Music Box, songs from the musicals. The proceeds also benefited the hospital fund.

We love clearing autumn leaves at Camp Mohawk in Wargrave and there were plenty for us to tackle with our Rotarians. Our annual Inner Wheel bridge charity tea in aid of the Alexander Devine children’s hospice service took place on November 26 at Charvil village hall.

December will be spent helping Rotary in the covid- safe grotto at Hare Hatch Sheeplands on the A4 near Wargrave.

The Cowshed and local charities will benefit from every visit to see Santa and his elf.

For more information and to book, visit www.hare

hatchsheeplands.co.uk/

santa

We meet at Sonning Golf Club on the third Thursday of every month and we welcome new members to join in the fun, take part in our activities, raise funds for charity and support our local community.

For more information about the Inner Wheel Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh, email iwcrme@gmail.com or visit www.innerwheelrme.org

Toni Trathen