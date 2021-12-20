Concert off

A CHRISTMAS concert by a singing group from Sonning Common and Peppard has been postponed.

Harmony were due to perform at Peppard War Memorial Hall yesterday (Thursday) but due to the coronavirus pandemic worsening they decided to put it back to when it will be safer for the mainly older members.

Barry Wood, a co-founder of the group, said: “Our last rehearsal was such a happy session and that has made the postponement more disappointing but we have to be realistic.”

Meanwhile, the choir has received a £333 grant from Waitrose which it hopes will go towards a concert in the spring.