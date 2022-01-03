Lights 'yes'

GB rower inspires pupils at school awards ceremony
Monday, 03 January 2022
A POLL by the Henley Society, a conservation group, found a majority of members were in favour of putting lights on Henley Bridge.
A total of 122 respondents, or 83 per cent, supported the plans by the Make Henley Shine group to install 470 energy-efficient, low-voltage LED nodes.
Twenty people were against and five were “ambivalent” or in favour subject to certain conditions.
The group claims that illuminating the Grade I listed bridge would “revitalise” the town and attract visitors.
03 January 2022
