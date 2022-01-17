Henley and District Philatelic Society

THE society’s first November meeting was devoted to the theme of “Rivers”.

Members’ displays included bridges, boats and river fauna. Canada produced a stunningly beautiful set featuring five rivers.

Such a theme allows displays which have nothing to do with water but with the trades plied on it.

One display featured the stamps of the Erste Donaudampfschiffahrtse-

sellschaft (Danube Steam Navigation Company).

This company carried the mail all along the Danube and as far as Odessa on the Black Sea in the latter half of the 19th century.

These stamps are philatelic examples of private mail services, which might have run in tandem with, or even instead of, official postal services, such as Royal Mail.

By the time its postal service was discontinued in 1880, the DDSG was the world’s largest river shipping company with more than 200 steamboat ships and about 1,000 cargo tubs. The second meeting was another aquatic one, entitled “Messing around with boats”.

It dealt with a very popular subject for many countries’ stamps: watercraft from sailships to submarines.

Dedicated philatelists may fuss about perforations, watermarks and colour shades but here was a theme where one could stand back and admire (or criticise) artistic merits.

Stamps with warships are frequently used to project a country’s maritime image abroad, sometimes linked to the name of a prominent naval commander. The subject is so popular that some landlocked countries have had to make do with other countries’ navies, for example, Zambia.

There is a ranking for ships most frequently depicted on the world’s stamps.

Ahead by a nautical mile is Columbus’s Santa María, with more than 400 appearances since its early appearance on several countries’ commemorations of the 400th anniversary of the landings in America in 1492.

Ian L King, chairman