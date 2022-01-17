Fees increase

THE minibus service run by the Fish volunteer ... [more]
THE youth club in Sonning Common is doubling its fees.
The club, which meets at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane, will cost £2 to attendfrom Tuesday, February 1.
It said: “Unfortunately, we are having to put our prices up to cover costs and keep the club going. We hope you understand.”
