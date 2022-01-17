Monday, 17 January 2022

New studio for Pilates

A NEW Pilates studio is opening in Henley.

Zero Gravity Pilates, which will be in the old Boots Pharmacy premises in West Lane, off West Street, is due to open next month.

A range of classes, from toning and injury rehabilitation to pre- and post- pregnancy workouts, will take place with a maximum of six people at a time.

Zero Gravity Pilates has eight other studios in London, Buckinghamshire and Essex.

Co-founder Chris Richardson said: “We are excited to expand into Henley. Working closely with individuals to help them on their fitness journey is a real passion for us.”

Robert Martin, leasing manager at Sorbon Estates which owns the property, said: “Zero Gravity Pilates has an incredible reputation. The amazing backing from both celebrities and existing users demonstrates why it is different to other fitness offerings.

“Henley is a popular market town where unique businesses thrive, so we are confident that Zero Gravity Pilates is a perfect match.”

