Beavers back

A BEAVERS group for Goring is to restart.

The Goring and Streatley Scout Group now has enough leaders to run the group and meetings will start on Tuesday, February 1.

David Cooksley, group scout master, said: “We welcome boys and girls aged six to eight to enjoy great fun and adventures and to wear a smart uniform to put on all the badges they will earn.”

For more information, call 0118 943 2937 or email davidcooksley@hotmail.com