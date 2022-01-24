Monday, 24 January 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Beavers back

A BEAVERS group for Goring is to restart.

The Goring and Streatley Scout Group now has enough leaders to run the group and meetings will start on Tuesday, February 1.

David Cooksley, group scout master, said: “We welcome boys and girls aged six to eight to enjoy great fun and adventures and to wear a smart uniform to put on all the badges they will earn.”

For more information, call 0118 943 2937 or email davidcooksley@hotmail.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33