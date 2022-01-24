Staff join youth club

THE youth club in Sonning Common has two new staff.

Charlotte Leister has accepted a permanent post and Daniella Drake will help out on Thursday evenings to cover for maternity leave.

The club meets at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The club has also hired Ryan Robinson, from Reading Football Club, to hold training sessions on both evenings.

Two students from Shiplake College are also helping out for their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Becky Jenkins, youth leader and deputy clerk of the parish council, which funds the club, said: “We’ve been working on training up new staff.

“We now have a strong staff base and two new volunteers who have been really great.

“We’re getting about 30 children both nights, which is really good.”